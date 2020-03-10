Mackay Shields LLC Buys 46,400 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 459.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.51% of Olympic Steel worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

