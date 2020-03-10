Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,886,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

