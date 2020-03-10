Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.