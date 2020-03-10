Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.51% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.