Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.52% of Entravision Communication worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 936,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

EVC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.01. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

