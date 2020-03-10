Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,242 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assurant by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

