Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after buying an additional 133,734 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.