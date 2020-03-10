Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.20 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,655,000 after buying an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 509,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 436,351 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,673,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,332,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,770,000 after buying an additional 233,691 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.