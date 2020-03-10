Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,867 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 13.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $2,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Shares of SLG opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

