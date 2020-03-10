Mackay Shields LLC Sells 226,100 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 50.23%.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

