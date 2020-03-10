Mackay Shields LLC Sells 48,100 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

