Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after buying an additional 157,639 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 37,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 268,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.