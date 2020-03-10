Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Macy’s has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 571,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,611,139. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

