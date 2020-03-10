Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 82,707 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 0.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.74% of American Water Works worth $163,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

