Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,774 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.87% of FirstEnergy worth $228,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in FirstEnergy by 135.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its position in FirstEnergy by 778.6% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 48,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

