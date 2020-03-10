Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 5.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.66% of Mastercard worth $1,996,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.17. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $222.84 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.12.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

