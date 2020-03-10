Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $26.76 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

Southern stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

