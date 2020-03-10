Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $27.02 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

