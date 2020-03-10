Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $264.71 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day moving average is $250.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.20 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $29,165,547 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.