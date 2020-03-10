Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $453.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

