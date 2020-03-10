Maincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $452,639.13

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $452,639.13 and $3,380.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00482401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.88 or 0.06378572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013114 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

