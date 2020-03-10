Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 13,014 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,664.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

