Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. 58.com accounts for 1.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 58.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after acquiring an additional 769,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 58.com by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 58.com by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of 58.com by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 275,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $72.90.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

