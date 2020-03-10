Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Malibu Boats worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $676.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

