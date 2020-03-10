Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.02% of Malibu Boats worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

MBUU stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

