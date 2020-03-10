Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.03%.

Manitex International stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

