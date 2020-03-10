ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of ManpowerGroup worth $223,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 475,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CL King initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAN opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

