Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $441.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

