Mark Tabbutt Buys 15,000 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WAFD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. 735,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

