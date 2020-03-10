MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in MarketAxess by 31.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $352.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.49 and a 1 year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.