MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of MarketAxess worth $362,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.53. 46,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,540. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.49 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

