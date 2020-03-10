Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of MMC opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

