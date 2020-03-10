Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.69 Per Share

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MMH traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 140.50 ($1.85). 12,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. Marshall Motor has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 177 ($2.33).

About Marshall Motor

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. It sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. The company's retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, CUPRA, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

