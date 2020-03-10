Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Marten Transport worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

