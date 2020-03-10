Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Marten Transport worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

