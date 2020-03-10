Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,971. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $190.02 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,330,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,327,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

