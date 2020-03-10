Marvin R. Ellison Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 303,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

