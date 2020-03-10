Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $290,591.30 and $68,933.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $202.40 or 0.02549427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00086448 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

