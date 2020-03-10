Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 261.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,225 shares of company stock worth $537,025. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

