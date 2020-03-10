Matchpool (GUP) Price Down 4% This Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $175,775.35 and $60.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.76 or 0.02515249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00215022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

