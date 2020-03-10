Matisse Capital Acquires Shares of 282,516 Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd makes up approximately 2.9% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 15,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

