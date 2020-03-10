Matisse Capital Buys New Holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd accounts for approximately 1.5% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WIW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,263. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

