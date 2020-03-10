Matisse Capital Grows Position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 363.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,082 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.66% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAIWAN FD INC/SH alerts:

NYSE TWN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

TAIWAN FD INC/SH Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN FD INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN FD INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.