Matisse Capital Grows Stock Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Matisse Capital grew its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 342.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares during the quarter. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT accounts for 3.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

HFRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 22,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

