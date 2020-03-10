Matisse Capital Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 561.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 639,900 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises approximately 2.3% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.30% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,183. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

