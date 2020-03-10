Matisse Capital Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 636,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period.

VVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. 54,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

