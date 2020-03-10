Matisse Capital Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 439,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd comprises about 3.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 19.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 197,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JRO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 15,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

