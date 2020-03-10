Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 4,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,718. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

