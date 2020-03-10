Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Matisse Capital owned 1.31% of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 70.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

