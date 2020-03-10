Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 21,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

